Las Vegas marcher says Trump made a b...

Las Vegas marcher says Trump made a bad bet against Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Amanda Grossi, a freelance translator, was in danger of losing her jobs because she couldn't afford glasses. Then came the Affordable Care Act.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D... 6 hr MrVegas 5
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 7 hr No Dykes 3
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 8 hr Go Blue Forever 82
News Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las... 19 hr americanwillnever... 1
donald trump 23 hr Shhhhh 9
News Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad... Fri spytheweb 1
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! Thu ThomasA 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at January 21 at 9:55AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 278,122,207

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC