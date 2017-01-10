Las Vegas marcher says Trump made a bad bet against Obamacare
Amanda Grossi, a freelance translator, was in danger of losing her jobs because she couldn't afford glasses. Then came the Affordable Care Act.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D...
|6 hr
|MrVegas
|5
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|7 hr
|No Dykes
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Go Blue Forever
|82
|Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las...
|19 hr
|americanwillnever...
|1
|donald trump
|23 hr
|Shhhhh
|9
|Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|Thu
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC