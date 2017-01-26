Las Vegas man sentenced in stabbing d...

Las Vegas man sentenced in stabbing death of girlfriend

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Skyler Fowler, 26, appears before Judge Eric Goodman at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Skyler Fowler, 26, right, confers with public defender Christy Craig during an appearance before Judge Eric Goodman at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 46 min Bcmama 85
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 58 min MrVegas 7
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... 1 hr MrVegas 2
steve lusby? (Jan '13) 4 hr Nope 3
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... Wed Mikey 11
News 'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump pr... Wed spytheweb 1
Clark County and Las Vegas threw away water rig... Wed Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,271,589

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC