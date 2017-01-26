Las Vegas man sentenced in stabbing death of girlfriend

Skyler Fowler, 26, appears before Judge Eric Goodman at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Skyler Fowler, 26, right, confers with public defender Christy Craig during an appearance before Judge Eric Goodman at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.