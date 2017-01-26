Las Vegas man sentenced in stabbing death of girlfriend
Skyler Fowler, 26, appears before Judge Eric Goodman at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas. Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal Skyler Fowler, 26, right, confers with public defender Christy Craig during an appearance before Judge Eric Goodman at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, April 1, 2016, in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|46 min
|Bcmama
|85
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|58 min
|MrVegas
|7
|No sane person would ever come back to any of t...
|1 hr
|MrVegas
|2
|steve lusby? (Jan '13)
|4 hr
|Nope
|3
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|Wed
|Mikey
|11
|'Preview' scholars cautious about what Trump pr...
|Wed
|spytheweb
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas threw away water rig...
|Wed
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC