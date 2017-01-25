Las Vegas man sentenced in death of g...

Las Vegas man sentenced in death of girlfriend

A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison Wednesday for the stabbing death of his girlfriend.Skyler Fowler, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in November.

