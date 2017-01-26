Las Vegas man sentenced for child sex trafficking
A Las Vegas man who transported two minors from Nevada to California to work as prostitutes was sentenced Friday to 13 years in federal prison. Sha-Ron Haines, 20, was convicted by a jury of sex trafficking, transportation of a minor for prostitution, and other charges in 2015.
