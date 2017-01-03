Las Vegas man, infant grandson killed...

Las Vegas man, infant grandson killed in I-15 crash

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a Las Vegas man and his 2-month-old grandson were killed in a highway crash near the California-Nevada border. The victims of the New Year's Day crash have been identified as 79-year-old Abraham Jones and Timol Jenkins Jr. Authorities say Jones had been driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass, California when the vehicle was hit from behind by an Infinity G35.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect more drought 2 hr MrVegas 13
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) 5 hr Tokaso 18
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 14 hr Go Blue Forever 140
Blues 16 hr MoverNShaker 1
pain relief 19 hr MoverNShaker 3
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 19 hr MoverNShaker 36
Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay... Tue Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 277,596,165

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC