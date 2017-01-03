Las Vegas man, infant grandson killed in I-15 crash

Authorities say a Las Vegas man and his 2-month-old grandson were killed in a highway crash near the California-Nevada border. The victims of the New Year's Day crash have been identified as 79-year-old Abraham Jones and Timol Jenkins Jr. Authorities say Jones had been driving a Nissan Altima on Interstate 15 near Mountain Pass, California when the vehicle was hit from behind by an Infinity G35.

