Las Vegas man indicted in connection ...

Las Vegas man indicted in connection with S.F. Chinatown killing

7 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Las Vegas man has been charged with taking part in the 2006 murder of the leader of an organization with criminal ties in San Francisco's Chinatown. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Wen Bing Lei, aka "Skinny Ray," was indicted by a federal grand jury on a charge of murder in the death of Allen Leung during racketeering activity.

