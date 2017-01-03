Las Vegas man charged with murder in what originally was believed to be random shooting
Police arrested 29-year-old Terrance Davis about 4 p.m. Friday in connection with the Nov. 29 shooting that killed 25-year-old Ethan Hogan in front of his son. Davis is charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.
