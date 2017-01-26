Las Vegas man, already in jail, charg...

Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with murder in shooting of homeless man

A man already in jail was charged with murder this week in connection with the death of a homeless man in November. Mario Velasco, 26, had already been booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several unrelated charges as of December.

