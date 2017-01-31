Las Vegas kidnapping victim found in New Mexico
Police in northern New Mexico say a woman who had been kidnapped from her Las Vegas, Nevada, home was found bound by chains in the back of a van on Monday. New Mexico State Police say that a woman had been forced out of her Las Vegas home earlier that day and that tips had come in about the suspects possibly taking the victim to Espanola.
