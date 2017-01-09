Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested I...

Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested In Florida

A man who's accused of shooting and killing another man last November, here in Las Vegas, has been arrested in Florida. The Las Vegas crime happened on November 29 when 29 year old Terrance Davis was in a parking lot on South Durango.

