Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested In Florida
A man who's accused of shooting and killing another man last November, here in Las Vegas, has been arrested in Florida. The Las Vegas crime happened on November 29 when 29 year old Terrance Davis was in a parking lot on South Durango.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KDWN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump
|2 hr
|MrVegas
|3
|Expect higher temperatures
|2 hr
|MrVegas
|10
|Charging to park was caused by the decline of b...
|19 hr
|Local
|1
|DRAIN the SWAMP !
|Mon
|LOCK HIM UP
|2
|Searching for cuckoldress in LV
|Mon
|Steven
|1
|Man accused of using woman's nude photos to bla...
|Sun
|Local
|3
|Henderson and North Las Vegas need to merge wit...
|Sat
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC