Las Vegas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ...

Las Vegas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, among nation's first, marks 35 years

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

This year's theme: "Living the Dream - Reviving the Spirit of Empowerment." Actor Antonio Fargas, known for the role of Huggy Bear on "Starsky and Hutch," is set to be the parade ambassador and Krystal Allan of News 3 is set to be the announcer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) 42 min Tokaso 18
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 10 hr Go Blue Forever 140
Expect more drought 11 hr Local 12
Blues 11 hr MoverNShaker 1
pain relief 14 hr MoverNShaker 3
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 15 hr MoverNShaker 36
Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay... Tue Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC