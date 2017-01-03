Las Vegas Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, among nation's first, marks 35 years
This year's theme: "Living the Dream - Reviving the Spirit of Empowerment." Actor Antonio Fargas, known for the role of Huggy Bear on "Starsky and Hutch," is set to be the parade ambassador and Krystal Allan of News 3 is set to be the announcer.
