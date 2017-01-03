Las Vegas council approves annexing 4,500 acres in northwest
The city of Las Vegas will grow by roughly 7 square miles, after the City Council's approval Wednesday of a 4,500-acre annexation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KVVU-TV is the only station to have website com...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Website comments are disabled on KSNV, KTNV-TV,...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP will RISE to GREATNESS !
|1 hr
|DRAIN the SWAMP
|8
|The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T...
|1 hr
|PULL the PLUG on ...
|2
|Website comments are disabled on KLAS-TV and La...
|1 hr
|Local
|4
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|1 hr
|PULL the PLUG on ...
|2
|DRAIN the SWAMP !
|1 hr
|PULL the PLUG on ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC