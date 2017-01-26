Las Vegas-area school district taking...

Las Vegas-area school district taking up sanctuary question

Read more: Fox News

School trustees in Las Vegas, where almost half the students are Hispanic, are being asked to declare an immigration safe haven for students regardless of their citizenship status. Clark County School District board member Carolyn Edwards is proposing a resolution on Thursday that she calls a response to President Donald Trump's promises to deport people living in the U.S. without legal permission.

