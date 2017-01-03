Las Vegas Academy of the Arts students get in character for 'Avatar' Cirque show

Ashley Fitzpatrick, 16, participates in a class training with performers from Cirque du Soleil's TORUK, at Las Vegas Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Erik_Verduzco Dakotah Rhoades, 17, participates in a class training with performers from Cirque du Soleil's TORUK, at Las Vegas Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.