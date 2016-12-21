Larry Flynt vs. the Donald: Publisher talks civil liberties in the age of Trump
Larry Flynt fiercely opposed Donald Trump during the 2016 election, going so far as to offer a $1 million bounty for scandalous video of Trump similar to the "Access Hollywood" recording. Although the Hustler publisher failed to keep Trump out of the White House, Flynt said he'd be watching the president-elect closely, especially for any attempt to restrict First Amendment freedoms.
