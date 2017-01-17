Knife-wielding nude man shot, killed ...

Knife-wielding nude man shot, killed by Las Vegas police in Jean

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

A Metro officer shot and killed a knife-wielding nude man who was acting erratically Saturday at a Jean hotel-casino, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Carphabet 11 hr Deamons5 1
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 11 hr Cordwainer Trout 3
News Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D... 17 hr Local 9
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 17 hr Local 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Sat Go Blue Forever 82
News Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las... Fri americanwillnever... 1
donald trump Fri Shhhhh 9
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at January 22 at 3:14AM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,225 • Total comments across all topics: 278,143,231

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC