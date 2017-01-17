Judge declares mistrial in excessive force case against Las Vegas police
A federal judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the excessive force case against five Las Vegas police officers after testimony about a plaintiff's slain pet reduced several jurors to tears. The pet, a pit bull named Hazel, was shot in the face by an officer during a chaotic 2009 incident in which police mistook Henry Rodriguez, Jordhy Leal and David Madueno for potential burglars of the house where Rodriguez lived with his family.
