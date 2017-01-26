Jim Harbaugh tells his side of a story, a Las Vegas to Ohio pipeline and more Big Ten news

Today's Big Ten football links feature a follow-up on one of last year's Jim Harbaugh "controversies" at Michigan, an in-depth look at players from a high school power committing to a college power and more odds and ends with national signing day only a few days away. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh always seems to be in the headlines for whatever reason, and shortly before signing day last year, it was for a bad reason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.