Jaburritos is giving away 100 free sushi burritos Tuesday in Las Vegas

Las Vegas' biggest food trend is expanding yet again.Jaburritos, a sushi-burrito eatery, is opening a second location at the Linq Promenade tomorrow at 11 a.m.As part of the grand opening, the first 100 customers will receive a free chef-specialty sushi burrito. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot in line.Feed your curiosity! Join us on 1/31 for the grand opening of the new @Jaburritos at @TheLINQ.

