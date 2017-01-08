Indulge in spirits both liquid and et...

Indulge in spirits both liquid and ethereal on a weekend escape to Goodsprings and Primm, Nev.

Winter's chill quickly fades once visitors step inside the Pioneer Saloon in tiny Goodsprings, Nev. The room, warmed by an old potbelly stove, is little changed from 75 years ago when actor Clark Gable sat at the bar for a long day and night, awaiting word on whether his wife, actress Carole Lombard , had survived the Jan. 16, 1942, plane crash on a nearby mountain.

