Indicted Las Vegas lawyer used firm's...

Indicted Las Vegas lawyer used firm's funds for church donations

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

Indicted probate lawyer Robert Graham used his firm's operating account to pay money to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, grand jury transcripts show.Tim Schultz, a financial expert with the Clark County district attorney's office, testified before the grand jury that Graham poured an average of $187,000 a month from his client trust fund into the operating account to run his law practice and pay personal bills.Schultz testified that he believed Graham was using his clients money as a "piggy bank" to pay his bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 3 hr Local 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... 4 hr eusgnal 26
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 4 hr Meme 40
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 9 hr Liberal Nutgrabber 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 17 hr Jazsy2006 83
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 20 hr Daddy123 4
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 23 hr me alone 8
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,189,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC