Indicted Las Vegas lawyer used firm's funds for church donations
Indicted probate lawyer Robert Graham used his firm's operating account to pay money to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, grand jury transcripts show.Tim Schultz, a financial expert with the Clark County district attorney's office, testified before the grand jury that Graham poured an average of $187,000 a month from his client trust fund into the operating account to run his law practice and pay personal bills.Schultz testified that he believed Graham was using his clients money as a "piggy bank" to pay his bills.
