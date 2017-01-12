Immigrant rights resource fair slated Saturday in North Las Vegas
As many as 300 people are expected to show up Saturday at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas to participate in an immigrant rights resource fair slated to coincide with similar National Day of Action events in dozens of cities around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect more dry weather
|6 hr
|Texas Rangers
|11
|Expect higher temperatures
|6 hr
|Texas Rangers
|18
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|6 hr
|Texas Rangers
|15
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|6 hr
|Texas Rangers
|4
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|6 hr
|Texas Rangers
|2
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|9 hr
|whiteman
|39
|Biggest rip off to the taxpayers: Las Vegas Sta...
|16 hr
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC