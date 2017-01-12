Immigrant rights resource fair slated...

Immigrant rights resource fair slated Saturday in North Las Vegas

Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

As many as 300 people are expected to show up Saturday at Pearson Community Center in North Las Vegas to participate in an immigrant rights resource fair slated to coincide with similar National Day of Action events in dozens of cities around the country.

