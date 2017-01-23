Hotel guests are requesting rooms wit...

Hotel guests are requesting rooms without views of Trump Towers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Hotel guests around the country are requesting different rooms after discovering that their view overlooks a Trump property, according to a report from NBC News. There is some debated data about travelers eschewing Trump properties altogether while planning vacation, and it appears that some are now attempting to keep their eyes away, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... 14 min Local 1
Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod... 1 hr eusgnal 26
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) 1 hr Meme 40
News Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful... 6 hr Liberal Nutgrabber 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 14 hr Jazsy2006 83
Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15) 17 hr Daddy123 4
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 20 hr me alone 8
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,899 • Total comments across all topics: 278,184,210

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC