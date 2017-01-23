Hotel guests are requesting rooms without views of Trump Towers
Hotel guests around the country are requesting different rooms after discovering that their view overlooks a Trump property, according to a report from NBC News. There is some debated data about travelers eschewing Trump properties altogether while planning vacation, and it appears that some are now attempting to keep their eyes away, too.
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|14 min
|Local
|1
|Teri Copley has been arrested, booked for prod...
|1 hr
|eusgnal
|26
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|1 hr
|Meme
|40
|Thousands flood downtown, oppose Trump peaceful...
|6 hr
|Liberal Nutgrabber
|6
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|14 hr
|Jazsy2006
|83
|Gay/ Bi Las Vegas Horny teens (Nov '15)
|17 hr
|Daddy123
|4
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|20 hr
|me alone
|8
