Henderson couple faced airport ordeal following president's executive order

Read more: The Daily Millbury

To Las Vegas Valley resident Bita Nasri, the last few days have been a blur of worry, confusion, relief and exhaustion.Nasri's in-laws, 86-year-old Mohammad Hossein Nasri and 68-year-old Farania Moghimi, were just two of the legal American residents caught in the confusion over the weekend after an executive order by President Donald Trump barred refugees and immigrants from seven nations from entering the country.The Henderson couple, who visited Iran for their son's wedding and began their return trip Friday afternoon, traveled through Qatar to arrive in Chicago, where they were questioned for about an hour on their children and their reasons for traveling, Bita Nasri said.They were offered no food during the overall nine hours they were held by authorities - just water and a restroom, Nasri said.They also had no cellphone to notify their family of what was happening and no clue about ... (more)

