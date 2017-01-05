Happy Birthday Elvis! Now fans can snap a selfie on Elvis Presley Boulevard in Las Vegas
Elvis Presley has joined other entertainers with Las Vegas streets named after them, including Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Debbie Reynolds and Frank Sinatra. Elvis Presley has joined other entertainers with Las Vegas streets named after them, including Tony Bennett, Sammy Davis Jr., Debbie Reynolds and Frank Sinatra.
