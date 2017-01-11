Group Ranks Las Vegas 21st-Worst In U...

Group Ranks Las Vegas 21st-Worst In US For Pedestrian Danger

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

A national advocacy group is ranking the Las Vegas metropolitan area 21st worst in the nation for dangers to pedestrians, and it puts Nevada 12th on the list as the deadliest state for walkers. But the study released Tuesday by Washington, D.C.-based Smart Growth America and National Complete Streets Coalition found the Las Vegas area ranked better than in its last two reports, dubbed "Dangerous By Design."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clark County and Las Vegas are a complete dump 8 hr Local 8
Expect higher temperatures 8 hr Local 15
Expect more dry weather 8 hr Local 3
Both Clark County and Las Vegas need to form th... 12 hr Local 1
News Las Vegas man charged with murder in what origi... 12 hr spytheweb 1
News Hearing Reset to March in Fatal Vegas Freeway S... 12 hr spytheweb 1
News Las Vegas Homicide Suspect Arrested In Florida 12 hr spytheweb 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,565 • Total comments across all topics: 277,819,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC