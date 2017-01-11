Group Ranks Las Vegas 21st-Worst In US For Pedestrian Danger
A national advocacy group is ranking the Las Vegas metropolitan area 21st worst in the nation for dangers to pedestrians, and it puts Nevada 12th on the list as the deadliest state for walkers. But the study released Tuesday by Washington, D.C.-based Smart Growth America and National Complete Streets Coalition found the Las Vegas area ranked better than in its last two reports, dubbed "Dangerous By Design."
