Grenade recovered during arrest in so...

Grenade recovered during arrest in southeast Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Bail bondsmen found a grenade while serving an arrest warrant on Monday, prompting evacuations at a southeast Las Vegas hotel. Officers responded about 12:20 a.m. to the Siena Suites Extended Stay Hotel, 6555 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... 1 hr Local 1
Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and... 1 hr Local 1
Medical mari juana card info 2 hr ThomasA 4
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " ! 5 hr TRUMP BREAKS DEMO... 2
Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas 17 hr defos 2
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Sun Guest 25
Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North La... Sun Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,841 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC