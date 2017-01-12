Grenade recovered during arrest in southeast Las Vegas
Bail bondsmen found a grenade while serving an arrest warrant on Monday, prompting evacuations at a southeast Las Vegas hotel. Officers responded about 12:20 a.m. to the Siena Suites Extended Stay Hotel, 6555 Boulder Highway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|1 hr
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power " !
|5 hr
|TRUMP BREAKS DEMO...
|2
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|17 hr
|defos
|2
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Sun
|Guest
|25
|Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North La...
|Sun
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC