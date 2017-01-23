Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburg...

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers to open third Las Vegas location

6 hrs ago

A Kansas-based burger chain opens its third location in the valley on Tuesday.Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers will open at 4675 W. Charleston Blvd., near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard.The other Freddy's locations are at 9809 S. Eastern Ave., south of the intersection with Silverado Ranch Boulevard, and 1290 W. Warm Springs Road in Henderson, near the Stephanie Street intersection.The new location seats 86 people inside, according to a company statement Monday.

Las Vegas, NV

