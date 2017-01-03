Faraday Future unveils electric vehicle in Las Vegas to kick off CES

Jan 3 Electric vehicle start-up Faraday Future showed off its first production vehicle prototype in Las Vegas on Tuesday as the China-backed company strives to win credibility in the crowded sector and weather its funding challenges. The "FF 91," described by its designer Richard Kim as "weird-pretty" is an electric car Faraday executives say will be the most technologically advanced on the market when it goes into production in early 2018.

