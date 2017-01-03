Faraday Future unveils electric vehic...

Faraday Future unveils electric vehicle in Las Vegas to kick off CES

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 3 Electric vehicle start-up Faraday Future showed off its first production vehicle prototype in Las Vegas on Tuesday as the China-backed company strives to win credibility in the crowded sector and weather its funding challenges. The "FF 91," described by its designer Richard Kim as "weird-pretty" is an electric car Faraday executives say will be the most technologically advanced on the market when it goes into production in early 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13) 2 hr MirandaWolfe 141
Expect more drought 7 hr MrVegas 13
News Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09) 10 hr Tokaso 18
Blues 21 hr MoverNShaker 1
pain relief Tue MoverNShaker 3
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) Tue MoverNShaker 36
Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay... Tue Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,058

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC