Faraday Future unveils electric vehicle in Las Vegas to kick off CES
Jan 3 Electric vehicle start-up Faraday Future showed off its first production vehicle prototype in Las Vegas on Tuesday as the China-backed company strives to win credibility in the crowded sector and weather its funding challenges. The "FF 91," described by its designer Richard Kim as "weird-pretty" is an electric car Faraday executives say will be the most technologically advanced on the market when it goes into production in early 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|2 hr
|MirandaWolfe
|141
|Expect more drought
|7 hr
|MrVegas
|13
|Las Vegas: Six alleged gang members plead innoc... (Dec '09)
|10 hr
|Tokaso
|18
|Blues
|21 hr
|MoverNShaker
|1
|pain relief
|Tue
|MoverNShaker
|3
|Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15)
|Tue
|MoverNShaker
|36
|Speed limit to 65 on I-15, I-215 and I-515 stay...
|Tue
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC