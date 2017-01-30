Famous Florida 'escape room' is opening a location in Las Vegas
An Orlando, Fla.-based operator of entertainment venues where players are trapped in a room and let out after solving a series of puzzles has opened in the Las Vegas Valley.Escapology has a grand opening for its so-called "escape room" venue in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, according to a company statement.The venue is located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, near the intersection with Karen Avenue. It has been in a soft-opening since around December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Stars Corey getting a little cocky! (Feb '13)
|2 hr
|Old Man
|5
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu...
|15 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Sun
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Sun
|Syrian Refugee As...
|26
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Sat
|Local
|16
|pink tax
|Jan 27
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC