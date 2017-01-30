Famous Florida 'escape room' is opening a location in Las Vegas

An Orlando, Fla.-based operator of entertainment venues where players are trapped in a room and let out after solving a series of puzzles has opened in the Las Vegas Valley.Escapology has a grand opening for its so-called "escape room" venue in Las Vegas on Feb. 21, according to a company statement.The venue is located at 2797 S. Maryland Parkway, near the intersection with Karen Avenue. It has been in a soft-opening since around December.

