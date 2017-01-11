Erratic driver is arrested after crashing into 3 vehicles, light pole in downtown Las Vegas
In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said an officer tried at about 12:20 p.m. to stop a car that was being driven erratically near East Charleston and South Las Vegas boulevards. The driver wouldn't stop and continued toward East Bonneville Avenue "in an unsafe manner," Metro said.
