Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad's fatal shooting
There are 1 comment on the Las Vegas Review Journal story from 9 hrs ago, titled Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad's fatal shooting. In it, Las Vegas Review Journal reports that:
From left top row, Richard Nelson Sr. holds Ratesia Nelson and Roxanne Bruce holds Raytion Nelson. From left bottom row, Richard Nelson Jr. stands next to Oniesha Coleman.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
|
Since: Apr 10
10,109
|
#1 1 hr ago
Stupid!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ...
|57 min
|ThomasA
|2
|Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13)
|11 hr
|Ana s
|80
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|donald trump
|19 hr
|S ROBINSON
|8
|Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
|Expect higher buffet prices in Clark County and...
|Jan 16
|Local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC