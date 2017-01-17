Elton John Announces New Spring Dates for Las Vegas Residency
Start planning your spring trip to Las Vegas: Elton John just announced new residency dates for his The Million Dollar Piano show. The singer will be returning to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace for eight performances in April and May. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 20, at noon PT.
