Electric self-driving shuttle bus beg...

Electric self-driving shuttle bus begins testing with passengers in Las Vegas

If you're in downtown Las Vegas during the next week, you might spot a small, pod-like shuttle bus driving passengers up and down Fremont Street. Operated by transit company Keolis, the electric vehicle is fully autonomous , and offering free rides to the public.

