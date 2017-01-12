Electric self-driving shuttle bus begins testing with passengers in Las Vegas
If you're in downtown Las Vegas during the next week, you might spot a small, pod-like shuttle bus driving passengers up and down Fremont Street. Operated by transit company Keolis, the electric vehicle is fully autonomous , and offering free rides to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SlashGear.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|4 hr
|Guest
|25
|Expect more smog in Clark County and Las Vegas
|4 hr
|Local
|1
|Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North La...
|14 hr
|Local
|1
|Clark County and Las Vegas needs to be quarantined
|16 hr
|Local
|1
|Medical mari juana card info
|20 hr
|Mj lover
|3
|Las Vegas is the San Bernardino of the north
|20 hr
|Local
|1
|What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12)
|Sat
|Angrywoman
|39
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC