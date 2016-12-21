Elderly man dies after being beaten i...

Elderly man dies after being beaten in northwest Las Vegas home

9 hrs ago

At about 5:15 p.m. on New Year's Day, Metro officers received reports that a beating left a man unresponsive at a home in the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue. He was 64-year-old Jorge Antonio Castillo-Echeagary of North Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner's office said.

