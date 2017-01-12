Driverless shuttle is new thrill in downtown Las Vegas
The driverless electric shuttle has begun carrying passengers in a test program in a downtown Las Vegas entertainment district. . In this Jan. 12, 2017, photo, the Navya Arma autonomous vehicle drives down a street in Las Vegas.
