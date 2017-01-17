Driver in fatal Las Vegas crash sente...

Driver in fatal Las Vegas crash sentenced to 7 to 20 years

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: KTVN Reno

A driver who caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. KVVU-TV reports that 46-year-old Paul Adams on Thursday was ordered to serve seven-and-a-half to 20 years in prison for his role in the July 22 crash that killed Francis Manalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Actress, filmmaker and yoga instructor Tamara D... 11 min Whatevs 4
donald trump 1 hr Shhhhh 9
News Las Vegas women head to D.C. to send a message ... 10 hr ThomasA 2
News Epithet caused fight that led to Chaparral grad... 10 hr spytheweb 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 20 hr Ana s 80
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 22 hr ThomasA 2
Expect higher fees and taxes in Clark County an... Jan 16 Local 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Clark County was issued at January 20 at 1:49PM PST

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,095,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC