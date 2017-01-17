Driver in fatal Las Vegas crash sentenced to 7 to 20 years
A driver who caused a crash that killed a 19-year-old Las Vegas man has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. KVVU-TV reports that 46-year-old Paul Adams on Thursday was ordered to serve seven-and-a-half to 20 years in prison for his role in the July 22 crash that killed Francis Manalo.
