DoorDash app will begin delivering food in Las Vegas

A new smartphone app known as DoorDash will launch on Wednesday, joining an increasingly crowded market that matches food delivery with technology. Las Vegas will be the company's 29th city to be served in the United States and Canada, with more than 1,000 local restaurants expected to participate, DoorDash spokesman Diego Phillips said.

