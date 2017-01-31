Disabled man pulled from house after ...

Disabled man pulled from house after fire in North Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A disabled man was pulled out of a house after a Tuesday evening fire in a North Las Vegas home.The North Las Vegas Fire Department were dispatched the fire to the single-family home at 2128 Lawry Ave. about 5:15 p.m. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, "but the house was full of smoke," Fire Department spokesman Cedric Williams said.Firefighters helped evacuate family members, including a wheelchair-bound man. who is in serious condition at University Medical Center.The American Red Cross is assisting the six adults, two children and four pets displaced by the blaze.The fire was ruled an accident caused by a cigarette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love kickboxing Centennial (Feb '16) 14 hr Manny 5
News Man arrested in Monday shooting in downtown Las... 20 hr Misty 2
What parts of Vegas are the most ghetto? (Aug '12) Tue Felix 42
No sane person would ever come back to any of t... Tue Felix 5
Pawn Stars Corey getting a little cocky! (Feb '13) Mon Old Man 5
News Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L... Mon spytheweb 4
News Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu... Mon spytheweb 1
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,174 • Total comments across all topics: 278,460,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC