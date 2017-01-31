Disabled man pulled from house after fire in North Las Vegas

A disabled man was pulled out of a house after a Tuesday evening fire in a North Las Vegas home.The North Las Vegas Fire Department were dispatched the fire to the single-family home at 2128 Lawry Ave. about 5:15 p.m. The fire was out when firefighters arrived, "but the house was full of smoke," Fire Department spokesman Cedric Williams said.Firefighters helped evacuate family members, including a wheelchair-bound man. who is in serious condition at University Medical Center.The American Red Cross is assisting the six adults, two children and four pets displaced by the blaze.The fire was ruled an accident caused by a cigarette.

