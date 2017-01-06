dad teacher accused of sex with student

dad teacher accused of sex with student

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: New York Post

Just days after celebrating the new year with the birth of his second daughter - the first baby of 2017 at a Las Vegas hospital - a substitute teacher and football coach at an area high school was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old female student, according to reports. Ryan Davis, 29, was arrested Wednesday on charges of two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, three days after he welcomed little Rylin Zyairah Davis as the first baby of 2017 born at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused of using woman's nude photos to bla... 12 min spytheweb 1
Expect higher temperatures 8 hr Local 8
Interstate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) ... 9 hr Local 1
Intestate 15 (I-15) from Interstate 10 (I-10) t... 9 hr Local 1
Goodbye Las Vegas Buffets Fri Local 30
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) Fri Killah_Dillah 76
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Las Vegas Centennial (Nov '13) Fri DawnaWaller 102
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,239

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC