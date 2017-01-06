dad teacher accused of sex with student

Just days after celebrating the new year with the birth of his second daughter - the first baby of 2017 at a Las Vegas hospital - a substitute teacher and football coach at an area high school was arrested for allegedly having inappropriate contact with an 18-year-old female student, according to reports. Ryan Davis, 29, was arrested Wednesday on charges of two counts of sexual misconduct with a student, three days after he welcomed little Rylin Zyairah Davis as the first baby of 2017 born at Sunrise Children's Hospital in Las Vegas.

