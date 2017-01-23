'Cowboy commissioner' Tom Collins see...

'Cowboy commissioner' Tom Collins seeks North Las Vegas council seat

Former Clark County Commissioner Tom Collins on Tuesday filed to run for a City Council seat in North Las Vegas, rather than running for mayor as he previously stated.Collins, whose legal name is Clarence Weldon Collins Jr., served on the County Commission from 2005 until his resignation in August 2015. In a letter to Gov. Brian Sandoval, Collins said at the time that he was leaving due to "family matters," and was eventually replaced on the county board by Marilyn Kirkpatrick.Since then, Collins had repeatedly told various news outlets that he planned to run for mayor, in hopes of replacing John Lee.

