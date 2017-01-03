Correction: Bundy Land Protest story

Correction: Bundy Land Protest story

In a story Jan. 2 about a protest of the designation of a national monument in southern Nevada, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the U.S. Interior Department said grazing will be allowed in the Gold Butte area. Livestock grazing has been banned in the area since 1998, under a Clark County plan designed to conserve habitat for the Mojave Desert tortoise.

