Coroner IDs man found shot to death on North Las Vegas sidewalk; suspects still sought
Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead on a North Las Vegas sidewalk, while police continue to seek public help to identify his killer. Anthony Eugene Hodges died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner.
