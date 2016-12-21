Coroner IDs man found shot to death o...

Coroner IDs man found shot to death on North Las Vegas sidewalk; suspects still sought

Authorities have identified a 20-year-old man who was found dead on a North Las Vegas sidewalk, while police continue to seek public help to identify his killer. Anthony Eugene Hodges died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner.

