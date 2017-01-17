Coroner IDs Dakota man killed in fight with brother in Vegas
Authorities in Las Vegas have identified a 40-year-old man who was stabbed to death during a fight with his brother in a case that police say may be ruled self-defense. The Clark County coroner said Wednesday that Justin Dale Boyer of St. John, North Dakota, died Monday at a hospital after being injured late Sunday.
