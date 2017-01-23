Coroner identifies man who died in Saturday shooting at Las Vegas bar

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who was fatally shot in the doorway of an east valley bar Saturday morning.Police found Alberto Sanchez-Delatorre, 24, of Las Vegas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds just after 7 a.m. at the OK Corral bar, 1602 N. Nellis Blvd., after a physical confrontation inside the bar with another man. Police said the other man may have left the bar and later returned with a handgun.The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the man fired four to six shots, one of which unintentionally hit a waitress in the leg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.