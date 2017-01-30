Coroner identifies Las Vegas man killed when car slammed into wall in east valley
A Las Vegas man who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the east valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.Aaron Lopez-Robles, 20, crashed a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a wall near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue about 6:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Lopez-Robles was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.Police said Lopez-Robles was driving too fast entering a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit the wall.This is the eighth traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.Contact Rio Lacanlale at [email protected] or at 702-383-0381.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Las Vegas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pawn Stars Corey getting a little cocky! (Feb '13)
|35 min
|Old Man
|5
|Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L...
|14 hr
|spytheweb
|4
|Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu...
|14 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Sun
|Mark of The Beast...
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Sun
|Syrian Refugee As...
|26
|Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and...
|Sat
|Local
|16
|pink tax
|Jan 27
|Well Well
|2
Find what you want!
Search Las Vegas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC