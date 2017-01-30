Coroner identifies Las Vegas man kill...

Coroner identifies Las Vegas man killed when car slammed into wall in east valley

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Millbury

A Las Vegas man who died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in the east valley has been identified by the Clark County coroner.Aaron Lopez-Robles, 20, crashed a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo into a wall near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue about 6:15 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said. Lopez-Robles was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.Police said Lopez-Robles was driving too fast entering a curve, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and hit the wall.This is the eighth traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro in 2017.Contact Rio Lacanlale at [email protected] or at 702-383-0381.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pawn Stars Corey getting a little cocky! (Feb '13) 35 min Old Man 5
News Police capture armed homicide suspect in East L... 14 hr spytheweb 4
News Las Vegas man, already in jail, charged with mu... 14 hr spytheweb 1
TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP Sun Mark of The Beast... 3
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! Sun Syrian Refugee As... 26
Las Vegas Buffets have lost to Indian hotel and... Sat Local 16
pink tax Jan 27 Well Well 2
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,409,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC