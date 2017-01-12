Community continues to mourn North La...

Community continues to mourn North Las Vegas detective killed in wrong-way crash

14 hrs ago Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

Less than a week since North Las Vegas police officer Chad Parque was killed in a wrong-way crash , the community continues to mourn and memorialize the detective. A Wednesday fundraiser at Buffalo Wild Wings, 190 W. Craig Road, near Craig Ranch Regional Park, was a "complete success," North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci said Wednesday.

