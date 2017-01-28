Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Las ...

Comedian Don Barnhart Returns To Las Vegas With Nightly Show

Taking time off from his national tour and entertaining the troops, comedian Don Barnhart returns home to perform nightly at Las Vegas' newest home for stand up comedy. Jokesters Comedy Club inside the D features some of the best local and national stand up comedy talent nightly at 10:30pm and you never know who might pop in to do a guest set or work out new material.

