Co-founder of Capriotti's sandwich shops dies in Las Vegas

The dining area is shown at the Capriotti's sandwich shop, 90 S. Stephanie St., in Henderson Wednesday, July 24, 2013. Lois Margolet, who gifted the world with Capriotti's and its famous Bobbie, a warm, freshly roasted turkey hoagie dressed with cranberry sauce and home-made stuffing, died today.

