Co-founder of Capriotti's sandwich sh...

Co-founder of Capriotti's sandwich shops dies in Las Vegas

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Las Vegas Sun

The dining area is shown at the Capriotti's sandwich shop, 90 S. Stephanie St., in Henderson Wednesday, July 24, 2013. Lois Margolet, who gifted the world with Capriotti's and its famous Bobbie, a warm, freshly roasted turkey hoagie dressed with cranberry sauce and home-made stuffing, died today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Las Vegas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good Black Tar In Vegas (Jul '15) 9 min Gadget 38
Expect more dry weather 1 hr Local 7
mary trimble 4 hr kyman 1
we don't believe in curses 6 hr President Obama f... 4
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Northwest Las Vegas (Nov '13) 7 hr Isabelle83 77
News Man accused of shooting daughtera s ex-boyfrien... 7 hr Jazxy 1
News Casey Kasem, king of the Top 40 countdown, dead (Jun '14) 20 hr Hector Valenti 5
See all Las Vegas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Las Vegas Forum Now

Las Vegas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Las Vegas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Las Vegas, NV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,234 • Total comments across all topics: 277,883,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC