Clapper collection: Las Vegas woman has thousands of Betty Boop items
Glenda Scott's Betty Boop collection can bowl you over because of the sheer quantity and range of memorabilia.And because that collection includes a Betty Boop bowling ball.The collection in her home near Sam Boyd Stadium takes up one 10-by-10-foot room that includes thousands of items. Those include Betty Boop figurines, cookie jars, perfume, comic books, art, purses, wind chimes, ties, coffee mugs and Pez dispensers.It's rare for her to come across something Betty Boop-related that she doesn't already own."
